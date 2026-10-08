Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA) in September celebrated executive director Alejandra Gomez, who was named a 2026 Women Achievers of Arizona Award winner in the Nonprofit category by the Arizona Capitol Times and State Affairs. Gomez will be recognized alongside this year’s honorees at the awards luncheon on Oct. 8 at the Arizona Biltmore.

“For more than a decade, Alejandra has helped build LUCHA into one of Arizona’s most powerful grassroots organizations, standing alongside working-class, Latino and immigrant communities in fights for higher wages, immigrant rights, public education, voting rights, affordable housing, healthcare and a government that works for the people who power our state,” the organization said.

They added, “Her leadership has always been rooted in a simple belief: lasting change does not come from one person or one election. It comes from organized communities and power willing to fight together, build power and demand more from those who govern us.”

For her part, Gomez expressed gratitude to her predecessors and to the many individuals who show up to support the organization’s cause.

“I stand on the shoulders of the extraordinary women who came before me, whose leadership, courage, and commitment paved the way for all of us who continue this work today. This recognition also belongs to the thousands of LUCHA members, leaders and staff who have built this organization alongside me,” Gomez said. “Everything we have won in Arizona has come from ordinary people deciding that we deserve more and organizing together to make it possible.”

Learn more about LUCHA at www.luchaaz.org. Find information about the Women Achievers of Arizona Award at https://azcapitoltimes.com/event/women-achievers-of-arizona-2026.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.