In late September, Old Republic Title welcomed escrow officer Andrea Kosloski to its Biltmore office in Phoenix.

With 26 years of title industry experience, Kosloski brings a rare, full-spectrum perspective-beginning her career as a receptionist and advancing into branch management-grounded in leadership, service and a deep understanding of what it takes to deliver exceptional closings, the company said.

“Known for her strong communication and responsiveness, Andrea is a trusted resource to real estate agents and lenders alike,” Old Republic leadership added. “She is passionate about mentoring team members and guiding buyers and sellers through one of the most important financial decisions of their lives with confidence, care and professional excellence.”

Learn more at www.oldrepublictitle.com/arizona.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.