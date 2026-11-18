Southwest Human Development, Arizona’s largest nonprofit dedicated to early childhood development, celebrated the sixth annual Birth to Five Helpline Awareness Week Sept. 28-Oct. 3 by spotlighting their free service dedicated exclusively to parents of babies, toddlers and preschoolers, and staffed entirely by early childhood professionals.

This year’s observance landed alongside the 2026 National Parent Survey, the largest study of its kind, fielded by New America’s New Practice Lab among more than 5,400 parents of children under six nationwide. The survey found 72 percent of parents want more quality time with their children, a desire that holds steady across income, geography and background – and sits at the center of nearly every Helpline call, the organization said – whether a parent is asking about sleep, feeding, behavior or a new family dynamic.

“Every parent wants the same basic things for their family – more time together, less stress, a chance for their kids to thrive,” said Maria Lopez, Birth to Five Helpline program manager. “Parents are looking for understanding, support, and a partner who truly appreciates the challenges they face.”

Helpline specialists take time to understand each family’s culture, resources and goals before helping them find a strategy that fits their life, the organization added. The free resource for Arizona families operates Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Parents can call or text 877-705-KIDS (5437) or visit www.birthtofivehelpline.org for personalized support with feeding, sleep, developmental milestones and challenging behaviors. An app is also available.

Visit www.swhd.org and click on the “For Families” link to find additional information.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.