DiMaggio’s Italian Restaurant is officially expanding with a second location, which is expected to open in fall and anchor the courtyard at the historic Uptown Plaza at the corner of Central Avenue and Camelback Road. The team says it is building an elegant new flagship designed to build on the momentum of their original concept, located in McCormick Ranch in Scottsdale, with elevated design, classic culinary traditions and an exclusive private dining room complete with a dedicated secret entrance for VIP arrivals.

Led by the restaurant’s namesake, Frank DiMaggio, who is a relative of legendary Yankee “Clipper” Joe DiMaggio, along with partners Brandon and Michele Gioffre, DiMaggio’s offers a nostalgic take on Italian-American dining to the Valley. The expansion comes at a moment of continued momentum for the restaurant, which recently earned a 2026 Foodist Award for its bone-in veal parmigiana. Hospitality industry veterans Justin Cohen, former COO of Riot Hospitality, and Kyle Carnine, a former Steak 44 manager, have also joined the team, bringing years of restaurant experience and elite front-of-house hospitality to the brand as it enters this next phase of growth and expansion.

At Uptown Plaza, the restaurant will introduce a grander, more immersive setting while maintaining the energy and personality that have defined the original Scottsdale location, ownership said. The restaurant is designed to function as both a lively neighborhood destination and a more discreet setting for private dinners, celebrations, and high-profile gatherings, with a private dining room featuring its own dedicated entrance.

“The love and demand for DiMaggio’s has been overwhelming, and we wanted our second location to really elevate what people already love about us,” said Frank DiMaggio. “Having lived in New York, I experienced and ate a very specific style of Italian dining. Uptown Plaza’s historic, mid-century backdrop is the ideal home for this next evolution, as its soul, in many ways, captures an era that we also capture. It’s a step back in time at Uptown Plaza, and a step back even further at DiMaggio’s, and we look forward to being the kitchen that serves the deeply rooted neighborhoods that surround us.”

For updates and opening announcements, visit www.dimaggiosrestaurant.com and www.uptownplazaphx.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.