St. Joseph the Worker (The Worker), an Arizona nonprofit helping individuals overcome barriers to employment and achieve self-sufficiency, announced in October that John C. Delaney II will succeed Carrie Masters as its new chief executive officer.

Delaney brings extensive nonprofit leadership and operational experience to The Worker, including serving as executive director of André House, where The Worker traces its beginnings nearly four decades ago, the organization said.

His connection to the organization’s mission began long before his nonprofit career. Until he was six years old, his mother relied on public assistance and his family moved frequently without stable housing. After an employer gave his mother an opportunity as a receptionist, she worked her way up and eventually purchased a home.

“Because an employer gave my mother a chance, I saw what employment could mean for an entire family,” Delaney said. “That experience has stayed with me, and it’s a big part of why the work happening at The Worker resonates so strongly with me.”

Visit www.theworkeraz.org to learn more about The Worker.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.