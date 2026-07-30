The Men’s Arts Council (MAC) of Phoenix Art Museum elected Sentari Minor as board president for a second term. The organization also welcomed four new members: James Arndt, vice president, Chris Natale, Heath Harris and Zayro Jimenez. All bring diverse backgrounds and experience to the board of directors, the organization said.

Minor is a Phoenix-based senior executive and strategist. He currently serves as executive vice president and chief of staff at evolvedMD, where he plays a central role in advancing the company’s growth and innovation agenda. Outside of evolvedMD, Minor serves on the boards of a number of Valley organizations including State Forty-Eight Foundation, Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona and Social Venture Partners.

Arndt is the Arizona director of Partnerships for the Center for High School Success, a Stand for Children initiative, where he works alongside school and district leaders across the state to improve outcomes for ninth grade students. Most recently, he served as the Principal of Camelback High School.

Natale founded Diversified Commercial Capital in October 2021 after years of experience on the commercial mortgage banking and brokerage sides. Harris is a client services manager at The Vanguard Group; and Jimenez is a licensed mental health therapist with more than 13 years of experience in the behavioral health field.

MAC, founded in January 1967, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that supports the museum’s programs and activities through unique events. Their efforts enable the organization to make annual contributions to Phoenix Art Museum’s operating budget and financially sponsor exhibitions. For more information, visit www.mensartscouncil.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.