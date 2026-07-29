The Maricopa County Special Health Care District board of directors announced this month that it will appoint Michael D. White, MD, MBA, as Valleywise Health’s next president and chief executive officer. White will assume the role on Aug. 1, which was held by Steve Purves for the past 12 years.

Purves’ tenure included opening the new Valleywise Health Medical Center, expanding specialty and behavioral health services, strengthening financial stewardship and investing in graduate medical education and community-based care, according to a press release announcing the change.

Following a comprehensive national search, the board said that White’s “exceptional executive leadership, operational expertise and proven ability to integrate clinical excellence with organizational strategy make him the ideal leader to guide Valleywise Health into its next chapter.” White served as executive vice president and chief clinical officer of the organization since 2019

“Over the years, Valleywise Health has become an indispensable resource for the people of Maricopa County,” White said. “Together, we have built a strong foundation that positions us to expand access to care, strengthen the services our community depends on and reach even more people with the exceptional care our team delivers. I look forward to building on Steve Purves’ remarkable legacy as we continue fulfilling our mission of providing exceptional care without exception, every patient, every time.”

To learn more, visit www.valleywisehealth.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.