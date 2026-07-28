Phoenix Children’s Chorus invites young singers from across the Valley to join its 2026-27 season, which offers a range of choir opportunities for children of all abilities, experience levels and interests. From neighborhood-based choirs and an adaptive choir for children with disabilities to its nationally recognized Signature Program, the organization provides multiple pathways for students to experience the benefits of music education and performance.

During the upcoming season, Phoenix Children’s Chorus will present eight public performances and participate in community appearances throughout the Valley. Students in the Signature Program will also have opportunities to travel, with tours planned to England in June of 2027.

No audition is required to join the Neighborhood Choirs or Adaptive Choir, making it easy for children of all experience levels to participate. Rehearsals for the Neighborhood Choirs and Adaptive Choir begin Aug. 26. Students interested in the Signature Program are invited to attend a placement session, designed to help identify the choir that best matches their age, experience, and musical goals. This month, sessions will be held Aug. 1 and 8. Sign up at www.phoenixchildrens chorus.org/signature.

“Whether a student is exploring music for the first time, looking for an inclusive environment where they can thrive, or seeking a more intensive performance experience, we have a place for the,” said Troy Meeker, artistic and executive director of Phoenix Children’s Chorus. Our goal is to help every singer grow in confidence, develop meaningful friendships, and discover their unique voice.”

For additional information, visit www.phoenixchildrenschorus.org/join or call 602-534-3788.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.