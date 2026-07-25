The Orpheus Male Chorus of Phoenix, Arizona’s longest-standing male chorus, are returning from an international concert tour to the Baltic States, which took place June 11–22, in time for a quick break before gearing up for their 2026-27 season.

The 12-day tour brought the chorus to Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, where they performed a series of concerts in historic churches and cultural venues, as well as collaborated with local choirs. The itinerary included performances in cities such as Tallinn, Riga, Kaunas, and Vilnius, offering opportunities for cultural exchange through the shared language of music.

Under the direction of Dr. Brook Larson, artistic director, the chorus presented a dynamic repertoire reflecting both American musical traditions and the rich expressive range of male choral singing. Performances include a mix of Americana, spirituals, classical works and contemporary choral pieces designed to resonate with international audiences.

Founded in 1929, the Orpheus Male Chorus of Phoenix has a long and distinguished history of touring and cultural diplomacy. Over the decades, the chorus has performed throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, earning recognition as “Arizona’s Cowboy Ambassadors” for their role in representing the United States abroad.

The 2026 Baltic tour continues this tradition, building on recent international performances and reinforcing Orpheus’s commitment to sharing music as a means of connection, goodwill, and cultural understanding.

The group will hold open rehearsals and auditions for its 2026-27 season, The Music of Our Lives, Aug. 11-25 at Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 7901 N. Central Ave. Men who enjoy singing and can match pitch are encouraged to participate, even without formal choral experience. For more information, visit www.orpheus.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.