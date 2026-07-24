A handful of freeway closures are scheduled for improvement projects in the Phoenix area this weekend, July 24-27, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed for these weekend freeway restrictions:

Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and Rio Salado Parkway in the Tempe area from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 27) for a pavement improvement project. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Thomas, McDowell and McKellips roads closed starting at 8 p.m. Detour: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes, including southbound Scottsdale or Alma School roads, to travel beyond the closure. Note: The southbound Loop 101 ramps to Loop 202 (both directions) will be open. Expect heavy traffic and delays.

(Price Freeway) (Red Mountain Freeway) in the Tempe area (July 27) for a pavement improvement project. Northbound State Route 51 narrowed to two lanes between Northern Avenue and Shea Boulevard from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 27) for a pavement improvement project. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Consider using northbound I-17 as an alternate freeway route to north Phoenix. Allow extra travel time. Note: Northbound SR 51 will be narrowed to two lanes around-the-clock from Highland Avenue to Camelback Road for approximately seven weeks starting at 12:05 a.m. Monday (July 27) for necessary replacement of old, worn pavement. Consider using northbound I-17 as an alternate freeway route to North Phoenix.

(July 27) for a pavement improvement project. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Consider using northbound I-17 as an alternate freeway route to north Phoenix. Allow extra travel time.

Eastbound Loop 303 closed between 43rd Avenue and Interstate 17 in North Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 27) for freeway widening project. Detour: Traffic can exit to northbound 43rd Avenue to reach eastbound Dove Valley Road for access to I-17 or other destinations, including North Valley Parkway.

(July 27) for freeway widening project.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.