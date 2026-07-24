When spring cleaning morphs into summer sorting, the question becomes what to do with all of the forgotten flotsam. That stack of books gathering dust? That lamp you no longer love? The kitchen gadget that seemed useful at the time? Before tossing them aside and adding to landfill woes, you may want to consider giving them a new purpose.

Gently used goods that are donated to the Arizona Humane Society’s (AHS) thrift stores do more than make room for summer shopping – they help support the Valley’s most vulnerable animals.

North Central residents can visit the Cave Creek Thrift Store, 13401 N. Cave Creek Road, to drop off donatable items. The items should be in working condition – the store cannot accept broken or overly worn goods. The Sunnyslope Campus on Hatcher also can accept small donated items – leave them in the blue donation bins located in the parking lot on 13th Avenue next to Adoptions.

For those larger items that are challenging to transport, AHS offers free donation pickup for furniture and large items or for a minimum of six bags/boxes in most Valley locations. Their team will even handle the heavy lifting.

Call 602-870-8521, email thriftscheduling@azhumane.org or use the online form to schedule a pickup. Learn more at www.azhumane.org/donate-your-stuff.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.