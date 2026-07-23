Camelot Homes will host a grand opening celebration of Viridian, its new gated community of eight luxury homes at 5944 N. 14th St. in North Central Phoenix, Thursday, July 30, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Guests are invited to enjoy music, light bites and handcrafted gelato from Allora Gelato while touring its newly completed model home.

Blending mid-century-inspired architecture with thoughtfully designed interiors and outdoor living spaces, Viridian offers an opportunity to own a new home in one of Phoenix’s most established and desirable neighborhoods. The community features two floor plans ranging from 2,713 to 3,003 square feet, each offering three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and a two-car garage. Homes are priced from $1.6 million.

Representatives from Camelot Homes and Flowing Wells Landscape and Pools will be on hand during the July 30 event to discuss customization opportunities and options, outdoor living concepts and landscape designs available to future homeowners.

To RSVP, visit https://viridianmodelgrandopening.rsvpify.com. More information is available at https://camelothomes.com/community/viridian.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.