WDS Integrated Design Build joined MEND Wellness, community leaders, project partners and guests on June 10 to celebrate the grand opening of its new 7,000-square-foot integrative wellness center at 3601 E. Indian School Road, Suite E.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the completion of a transformative design-build project led by WDS, which brought the owner’s vision for a comprehensive wellness destination to life, the company said. The project transformed an existing commercial space into a modern wellness center designed to support whole-person health, recovery and long-term well-being.

The company brings together medical, wellness and holistic practitioners under one roof, offering services including concierge medicine, hormone health, women’s health, medical weight management, nutrition counseling, yoga, acupuncture, chiropractic care, massage therapy and IV infusion therapy. The center also offers membership programs that provide personalized access to wellness services and ongoing support for long-term health and well-being.

For more information about MEND Wellness, call 602-428-6363 or visit www.mendwellnesscollective.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.