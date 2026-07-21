The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is advising drivers to plan for several weeks of significant lane restrictions and delays on northbound State Route 51 near Camelback Road starting the morning of Monday, July 27.

ADOT says that segment of the highway will be narrowed to two northbound lanes for about seven weeks to replace about 700 feet of damaged pavement along with related repairs to the freeway’s drainage system. The work requires lane restrictions between Highland Avenue and Camelback Road to remain in place around the clock. The restrictions will be in place by 5 a.m. Monday.

ADOT advises drivers to plan for delays during peak travel times approaching the work zone and to consider alternative routes that include northbound Interstate 17.

While the lane restrictions are in place, crews will remove a segment of concrete pavement and then repair a damaged stormwater pipe. After repairing the pipe, a new concrete surface will be poured to replace the old, uneven surface.

Crews will close the right two lanes for about four weeks, then shift work to the left two lanes for an estimated two to three weeks.

The work is part of a larger project to rehabilitate the pavement on a 9.5-mile segment of SR 51 between I-10 and Shea Boulevard. Crews have already removed the outdated, rough freeway pavement and are now using diamond grinding to improve the riding surface.

The project began in March and is approximately 50% complete and expected to continue into the fall.

For more information about the SR 51 pavement rehabilitation project, visit www.azdot.gov/sr51-I-10-shea-pavement-rehab.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.