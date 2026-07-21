Sierra Bonita Catering has brought back its take-and-reheat meals, available for pick-up every Thursday through the end of August.

The company says that they brought the meals back due to customer demand. Served in individual portion sizes and featuring “all scratch-made fare using only the highest quality ingredients,” the catering company’s culinary team creates a weekly changing selection of soups, salads, sandwiches, sweets and heartier entrees. The menus showcase a variety of culinary influences. Recent items include French onion meatloaf, served with mashed potatoes and French green beans, charred street corn shrimp pasta with a smoked chile cream sauce, and an Asian ahi salad with a miso vinaigrette.

For the weekly meals, new menus go live Friday at 6 a.m., and orders must be placed by Monday at 2 p.m. The pick-up window is Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Sierra Bonita Catering, located at 8522 N. 7th Street. For menus and online ordering, visit https://sierra-bonita-catering.square.site. For catering inquiries, call 602-573-2367 or email kim@sbgcatering.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.