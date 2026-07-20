Shahe Koulloukian, founder of Mazvo Car Care Center, goes by many titles: master automotive technician and auto-industry ambassador among them. And now, the author of the best-selling “Car Confidential: Insider Secrets About Automobile Ownership, Car Maintenance and Road Safety,” is announcing the release of his third book.

Titled “Carstrology: When Astrology and Zodiac Gears Align, Horsepower and Driving Habits Shift,” the book uses astrology’s birth signs as a light lens with the goal of helping drivers understand their habits, impulses, blind spots and emotional triggers so they can become smarter, calmer and more responsible car owners.

“Carstrology is not an astrology manual, and it’s not a typical car-buying guide. It’s more of a behavioral mirror with humor, real-world experience and a few tire marks on the soul,” said Koulloukian of his latest release. “At its heart, this book is an honest, funny and human way to look at ourselves through our car-owning habits. The way we maintain, avoid, overspend, control, panic, delay and justify things with our cars often mirrors how we handle life. And sometimes the car knows too much.”

For more information, visit https://carconfidential.net.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.