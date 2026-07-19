Valley residents are invited to flow into a yoga experience like no other within the Dorrance DOME at Arizona Science Center, 600 E. Washington St.

Surrounded by breathtaking immersive visuals and sound, this class blends movement, breath and atmosphere to ground your body and expand your mind. Designed for all levels, it is a practice that invites participants to reset, connect and discover a new sense of balance in an unforgettable setting. Each session is led by Sharon Ducati from Sharon Rose Yoga.

Sessions will be held at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, July 25, and 4:30 p.m., Sunday, July 26. A limited number of yoga mats are available. Guests are welcome to bring their own mats and water.

To register or find additional information, call 602-716-2000 or visit www.azscience.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.