The Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) rescues, rehabilitates and re-homes more than 4,000 dogs and cats that are abandoned or that have been surrendered by their owners. They do this primarily by rescuing them from other shelters in Maricopa County where they are likely to be euthanized due to the lack of resources.

But AAWL’s service does not end there. The organization also runs a low-cost veterinary clinic and a wide variety of dog training services. Residents will find free training guides on the AAWL website that cover a range of topics. Training classes are available and include private training, three levels of Basic Obedience classes and Feisty Fido classes. Information about all of their training programs can be found online at https://aawl.org/dogtraining.

If you are looking for a new dog or cat companion, visit the AAWL Sonia Breslow Adoption Center at 25 N. 40th St. or at one of their partner locations. Learn more at https://aawl.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.