In late May, the city of Phoenix and Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona celebrated the dedication of four new single-family homes in Sunnyslope. The ceremony marked the completion of new affordable homes built on city-owned vacant lots identified through the Housing Phoenix Plan adopted in 2020.

The homes include three bedrooms, a den that can serve as a fourth bedroom, and two and a half bathrooms. Four families began moving into their new homes in the weeks following the dedication.

In addition to the four new homes, Habitat is investing $200,000 in Sunnyslope through home repair services that supplement the Neighborhood Services Department’s neighborhood revitalization efforts. Eight repairs have been completed, with four more underway. Visit www.phoenix.gov/administration/departments/nsd.html to learn more about neighborhood revitalizations programs.

This project supports the Housing Phoenix Plan (HPP), which aimed to create or preserve 50,000 homes by 2030 – as of March 2026, the city says that they have surpassed that number and are at 67,002 total units. A core strategy of the HPP is redeveloping city owned land to create more affordable options, and three of the four Habitat for Humanity homes were built on parcels identified through that initiative. While earlier projects focused largely on rental housing, the city says that these new homes are the first completed homeownership units produced under the effort, marking an important step in expanding affordable homeownership opportunities in Phoenix.

Visit www.phoenix.gov/administration/departments/housing.html to learn more.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.