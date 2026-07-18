Locally owned PRESS Coffee announced in June that the company has secured placement in over 440 Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide, featuring select products such as Twitch Espresso, Four Corners and Evergreen Organic.

The company has opened seven cafes inside Sprouts locations throughout the Valley, and now this partnership has expanded its reach to shelves nationwide.

“We’ve partnered with Sprouts for years, providing certain products in specific locations, and now we’re extremely excited to make them available across the country,” said Steve Kraus, owner and founder of PRESS Coffee. “This is another step toward delivering specialty coffee to consumers outside of Arizona.”

The coffee company sources the unique coffees from around the world, including from its own farm located in Volcan Valley in Western Panama. The green coffee beans are roasted daily at the Roastery, located in Phoenix, to ensure the freshest cup possible. Operating cafes inside select store locations, the company says that it brings the same high-quality specialty coffee and seasonal roasts found at its standalone locations.

In North Central, visit Sprouts Osborn at 3320 N. 7th Ave. Nearby standalone locations include Biltmore, at 2390 E. Camelback Road, and The Roastery, at 10443 N. 32nd St. For more information, visit www.presscoffee.com or www.sprouts.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.