The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) reports that just two freeway closures are scheduled for improvement projects in the Phoenix area this weekend, July 17-20. Restriction schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed for these weekend freeway restrictions:
- Northbound State Route 51 closed between Bethany Home Road and Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 20) for pavement improvement project. Northbound SR 51 on-ramps at Thomas Road, Indian School Road and Colter Street closed.
- Detours: Consider using northbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route to north Phoenix. Other detour routes include northbound 16th Street to eastbound Northern Avenue to travel beyond the closure.
- Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Cooper Road and Val Vista Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 20) for widening project. Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Alma School Road, Arizona Avenue and McQueen Road closed.
- Detours: Consider using eastbound Pecos or Germann roads as alternate routes to travel beyond the closure. Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) is an alternate freeway route.
Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for additional information.