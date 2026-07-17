The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) reports that just two freeway closures are scheduled for improvement projects in the Phoenix area this weekend, July 17-20. Restriction schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed for these weekend freeway restrictions:

Northbound State Route 51 closed between Bethany Home Road and Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 20) for pavement improvement project. Northbound SR 51 on-ramps at Thomas Road, Indian School Road and Colter Street closed . Detours : Consider using northbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route to north Phoenix. Other detour routes include northbound 16th Street to eastbound Northern Avenue to travel beyond the closure.

from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 20) for pavement improvement project. . Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Cooper Road and Val Vista Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 20) for widening project. Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Alma School Road, Arizona Avenue and McQueen Road closed. Detours : Consider using eastbound Pecos or Germann roads as alternate routes to travel beyond the closure. Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) is an alternate freeway route.

from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 20) for widening project. Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Alma School Road, Arizona Avenue and McQueen Road closed.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for additional information.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.