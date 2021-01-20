Barrow foundation to host online event

The Women’s Board of Barrow Neurological Foundation will host the Grand Toast to Barrow as a streamed/online event in lieu of the annual Barrow Grand Ball due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The countdown and program log-in starts at 6:30 p.m. and then the formal program starts at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23. You can log in with a private link that will be sent to attendees prior to the event.

Barrow Neurological Institute is recognized around the world for its research and for handling difficult surgical and medical neurological conditions. To learn more, call the Women’s Board of the Barrow Neurological Foundation at 480-562-6444 or email contact@womensboardbnf.org. For more information visit supportbarrow.org.