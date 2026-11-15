Chapter D, Phoenix, P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization), invites area members to join its regular monthly meeting.

The group meets year-round on the third Saturday of the month at 9:30 a.m. at The Beatitudes, 1650 W. Glendale Ave., in Elaine’s Meeting Room. Social time is at 9:30 a.m., followed by a program at 10 a.m. and business meeting at 11 a.m. Lunch follows at the Bistro for those who wish to join the group for lunch.

Those looking to join or visit the group should RSVP to Judy Rollins by calling 602-418-5455. Learn more by visiting www.azpeo.org.

P.E.O. was founded on Jan. 21, 1869, by seven students at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. The organization came to Arizona in 1912 and today, the Arizona State Chapter has 133 chapters and nearly 5,000 members.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.