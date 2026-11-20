The city of Phoenix needs volunteers to help residents with their 2026 taxes. Each year, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program prepares free tax returns for low- to moderate-income individuals and families, but they cannot do it without community volunteers.

The city offers free training to help residents become an IRS certified tax preparer. The training can be done online and can be completed at one’s own pace with as little as eight hours of training.

Greeters, screeners, bilingual interpreters and site coordinators are also needed. Learn more at www.phoenix.gov/taxhelp. ​​​​​​​

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.