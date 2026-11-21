Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa, 5700 E. McDonald Dr., recently announced a transition to independent ownership alongside plans for a multi-million-dollar property transformation over the next several years.

Under a joint partnership between local firms Berger Holdings and RJ Hospitality, the award-winning resort will undergo a comprehensive multi-year plan that will touch all 110 accommodations starting in Summer 2027, followed by strategic enhancements to its culinary program and Sanctuary Spa in 2028, which will elevate the resort experience for both guests and locals alike, ownership said.

“As a resort deeply tied to its surrounding community and culture, we are thrilled to move forward as an independently owned and managed property as we look toward 2027 and beyond,” said Laura McIver, managing director of Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa. “Our owners are local community leaders who bring a shared passion for this extraordinary destination. Their commitment guarantees that every dollar invested directly enlists the care, character, and world-class service that our neighbors and loyal resort guests have cherished for decades.”

Set against the unparalleled backdrop of Camelback Mountain, this historic 53-acre property originally opened as a Tennis Ranch Club in the 1950s. Visit www.sanctuaryaz.com for more information.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.