Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest (LSS-SW) announced three new additions to its leadership team, cultivating a new era of growth and development, the nonprofit said. The new additions to the leadership team include Bobby Ghisolfo as president and chief executive officer, Jackie Halleen as chief operating officer and Shannon Moot as vice president of advancement.

The 501(c)(3) nonprofit focuses on stabilizing people during crisis and transition, building a foundation where people can thrive, and preserving dignity and respect for its most vulnerable clients. Ghisolfo, Halleen and Moot are committed to uplifting the mission while developing strategic goals that will increase outreach and the ability to provide more vital services in surrounding communities, the organization said.

Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest has served Arizona since 1970. Visit www.lss-sw.org for additional information.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.