The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) there are no scheduled full closures along state highways, including Phoenix-area freeways, from Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 25, to late Monday night, Nov. 30, to limit impacts on Thanksgiving holiday weekend travel. However, ADOT reminds drivers to make advance plans for trips and expect heavier traffic, especially during peak travel times.

ADOT anticipates heavy traffic and possible delays at times on highways in and out of the Phoenix and Tucson areas, including Interstate 10, as well as Interstate 17 north of Phoenix. The I-17 flex lanes system between Black Canyon City and Sunset Point Rest Area will be open for northbound traffic this week through late Saturday and then available for southbound travel on Sunday, Nov. 29, and Monday, Nov. 30.

Other highways expected to be busy at times include State Route 87 between Fountain Hills and Payson; US 93 between Wickenburg and Hoover Dam and I-8 and I-10 between the Phoenix area and the California state line.

Multiple agencies, including ADOT, the Arizona Department of Public Safety and other first responders, are asking drivers to expect the unexpected while focusing on safety and staying alert during road trips. Unscheduled highway closures are possible due to crashes, disabled vehicles, inclement weather or other incidents.

ADOT recommends preparing an emergency kit including extra drinking water, blankets, a first-aid kit, a flashlight, extra batteries, a fully charged cellphone and charger, snacks, diapers if necessary and a small tool kit. Learn more at azdot.gov/knowsnow. Because travel delays are possible, don’t forget other important items such as prescription medicines, a hat, sunglasses and an umbrella – to help with rain or shade.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for additional information.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.