In late September, Upward Projects, the Phoenix-born hospitality group behind neighborhood staples Postino, Federal Pizza, Joyride Taco House, Windsor Churn and the upcoming Lado A Lado, announced the appointment of acclaimed Arizona chef Stephen Jones as Culinary Innovation Chef.

A three-time James Beard semi-finalist, Jones brings more than 27 years of culinary leadership experience across top-tier dining destinations. In his new role, the iconic Phoenix chef will oversee the overarching culinary vision and evolution for Upward’s menus, bringing a fresh, hands-on, chef-centric approach to kitchen operations, culinary R&D, and dish development.

“Stephen is a phenomenal chef and a special part of the fabric of the Arizona dining scene,” said Lauren Bailey, CEO and co-founder of Upward Projects. “I’ve known and admired Stephen for years, since his days at Tarbell’s. Bringing Stephen into the Upward Projects family isn’t about getting bigger; it’s about getting better, more focused, and more chef-driven than ever. His culinary mastery, passion for sourcing, and dedication to kitchen mentorship will elevate our culinary experience to the next level.”

Under Jones’ leadership, Valley guests will see an immediate focus on culinary evolution, starting with Postino. The chef is actively spearheading R&D for new kitchen designs and dinner-friendly offerings, balancing Postino’s bruschetta boards with protein-forward shareables and vibrant seasonal produce. In the meantime, he is preparing for a high-wattage dinner at the James Beard House in early 2027; followed by a larger menu reveal in early 2027.

“Upward Projects has always set the standard for hospitality, culture and community here in Arizona, and joining forces with Lauren and the team feels like a natural homecoming,” said Jones. “My goal is to bring that same hands-on, chef-led energy that drove the larder + the delta into every single kitchen we operate. We’re doubling down on culinary craft, introducing vibrant seasonal rotations and creating memorable, shareables that give our neighbors even more reasons to gather at our tables.”

For more information, visit www.upwardprojects.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.