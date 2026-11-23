Paradise Valley Community College and Southwest Human Development will host their twice-a-year literacy event, Festival of Tales, Saturday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

During the free community event held on the PVCC Union Hills Campus, 18401 N. 32nd St., families can enjoy a morning of live storytelling, theater, dance, music, arts and crafts and more. Every child goes home with free books. The day’s events also include small-group fairytale readings, a story-and-coding session, a library storytime with music and movement, and a sensory-friendly play space for children 5 and younger, in addition to games, face painting, vendors, demonstrations, live music and food trucks.

Visit www.paradisevalley.edu/academics/festival-tales for additional information.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.