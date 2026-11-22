A community of veterinarian-owned practices is expanding its presence in Arizona with the opening of CityVet Moon Valley on Oct. 26. Located at 777 E. Thunderbird Road, Suite 107, the new clinic is owned and led by Lieu Balu, DVM, a veterinarian who spent time serving in the U.S. Navy before pursuing a career in veterinary medicine. She brings an approach to veterinary medicine rooted in empathy, education and building lasting relationships with pets and the people who love them, the company said.

The new practice will provide a full range of veterinary services, from routine wellness and preventive care to diagnostics, dentistry, surgery and urgent care. Balu also has special interests in dermatology, ophthalmology and cardiology, areas she looks forward to incorporating into the care she provides for local pets.

Balu says that practice ownership is an opportunity to create the kind of neighborhood veterinary clinic she has long envisioned, one where clients know their veterinary team by name and relationships can grow over the course of a pet’s life.

“I’ve always wanted to create a practice where relationships really matter,” said Balu. “Veterinary medicine is about so much more than treating an illness. It’s about supporting the bond people have with their pets and being a trusted resource for families through every stage of their pet’s life. My hope is that CityVet Moon Valley becomes a place where people feel known, listened to, and confident in the care their pets receive.”

Visit www.cityvet.com or call 480-525-8988 for more information.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.