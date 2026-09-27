Shapiro Law Team, located at 4203 E. Indian School Road, announced the addition of two new attorneys, Donato Giovanatto and Louis Hermida.

Giovanatto joins the firm as a seasoned litigator with a proven track record of multimillion‑dollar recoveries for seriously injured clients, the company said. A native Arizonan born and raised in Scottsdale, he brings discipline and competitive drive shaped by his early career as a professional outfielder in the Los Angeles Angels organization.

Hermida returns to Shapiro Law Team as an attorney after previously clerking with the firm during law school. Licensed in Arizona, Oregon and Washington, the firm says that Hermida is committed to building meaningful relationships with clients and delivering thoughtful, approachable legal representation. He focuses on understanding each client’s goals while making the legal process clear and manageable.

To learn more, visit www.shapirolawaz.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.