In a three-phase adaptive reuse project, True North Studio will transform the northwest corner of 7th Street and Butler Drive in Sunnyslope. All three phases will work with Rendera Design and Hernanson Contractors, with phased completion expected in 2026.

According to the project website, Phase 1, Northtown Salon, consists of two buildings located at 620 E. Butler Dr. True North plans to convert 4,000 square feet of space into 10 individual salon suites with over 40 stylist chairs. In what the company calls “a strategic move to meet the growing demand for personal grooming services in this neighborhood,” they will partner with Firefly Collective, a local operator of salon suites and traditional salons, which has experienced significant success in the industry.

Northtown Salon is their next phase in establishing a presence in the North Phoenix market, where they see great potential. They offer a hair salon featuring independent stylists in a hip setting with semiprivate suites.

Baja Cantina & Petrol is Phase 2 of the project. In collaboration with Baja Fish Tacos & More, the retired gas station building located on the corner at 8502 N. 7th St. will be redeveloped into Baja Cantina and Petrol. Offering both indoor and outdoor seating, along with “affordable yet authentic cuisine and cocktails” the project aims to be a gathering space for the local community. The design is inspired by the gas stations you would see in the Baja region, the company said, and will feature old gas pumps, signage and retro motorcycle memorabilia.

The third phase of the overall project is Northtown Shops, to be located at 8524 N. 7th St.

The building located on 7th Street and Butler Drive will be redeveloped into a shopping center that will offer both indoor and outdoor food and beverage opportunities, community amenities and gathering spaces for the local community.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.