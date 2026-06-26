The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that closures or lane restrictions for improvement projects are scheduled along several freeways in the Phoenix area this weekend, June 26-29. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed for these weekend freeway restrictions:
- Northbound State Route 51 closed between the I-10 “Mini-Stack” interchange and Indian School Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 29) for pavement improvement project. All I-10 and Loop 202 ramps to northbound SR 51 closed.
- Detours: Consider using northbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route to north Phoenix. Other detour routes include 16th, 24th and 32nd streets.
- NOTE: The following lane restrictions will be in place nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting Tuesday, June 30, and ending Friday morning, July 3:
- Southbound SR 51 will be narrowed to one lane between Glendale Avenue and Indian School Road.
- Northbound SR 51 will be narrowed to one or two lanes between Glendale Avenue and Shea Boulevard.
- Southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Princess Drive and Shea Boulevard from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Sunday (June 28) for pavement improvements. Eastbound/southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Scottsdale and Hayden roads closed.
- Detours: Consider using southbound SR 51 as an alternate freeway route. Drivers also can use southbound Scottsdale Road to eastbound Shea Boulevard. Note: Southbound Loop 101 narrowed to four lanes (right lane closed) from 4 a.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 29). Times are approximate. Plan on southbound off- or on-ramp closures in the area at times.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between University Drive and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 29) for pavement improvement project. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Southern Avenue and Broadway Road also closed.
- Detour: Alternate routes include northbound McClintock Drive or northbound Alma School Road.
- Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and 43rd Avenue in north Phoenix from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday (June 27) for freeway widening/interchange improvement project. Northbound I-17 off-ramp at Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive closed.
- Detour: Drivers can detour via Dove Valley Road.
Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.