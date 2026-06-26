The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that closures or lane restrictions for improvement projects are scheduled along several freeways in the Phoenix area this weekend, June 26-29. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed for these weekend freeway restrictions:

Northbound State Route 51 closed between the I-10 “Mini-Stack” interchange and Indian School Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 29) for pavement improvement project. All I-10 and Loop 202 ramps to northbound SR 51 closed. Detours: Consider using northbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route to north Phoenix. Other detour routes include 16th, 24th and 32nd streets. NOTE : The following lane restrictions will be in place nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting Tuesday, June 30, and ending Friday morning, July 3: Southbound SR 51 will be narrowed to one lane between Glendale Avenue and Indian School Road. Northbound SR 51 will be narrowed to one or two lanes between Glendale Avenue and Shea Boulevard.

from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 29) for pavement improvement project. All I-10 and Loop 202 ramps to northbound SR 51 closed.

Southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Princess Drive and Shea Boulevard from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Sunday (June 28) for pavement improvements. Eastbound/southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Scottsdale and Hayden roads closed. Detours: Consider using southbound SR 51 as an alternate freeway route. Drivers also can use southbound Scottsdale Road to eastbound Shea Boulevard. Note: Southbound Loop 101 narrowed to four lanes (right lane closed) from 4 a.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 29). Times are approximate. Plan on southbound off- or on-ramp closures in the area at times.

from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Sunday (June 28) for pavement improvements. Eastbound/southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Scottsdale and Hayden roads closed.

Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between University Drive and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 29) for pavement improvement project. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Southern Avenue and Broadway Road also closed. Detour: Alternate routes include northbound McClintock Drive or northbound Alma School Road.

(Red Mountain Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 29) for pavement improvement project. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Southern Avenue and Broadway Road also closed. Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and 43rd Avenue in north Phoenix from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday (June 27) for freeway widening/interchange improvement project. Northbound I-17 off-ramp at Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive closed. Detour: Drivers can detour via Dove Valley Road.

in north Phoenix from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday (June 27) for freeway widening/interchange improvement project. Northbound I-17 off-ramp at Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive closed.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.