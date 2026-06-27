The city of Phoenix will celebrate Independence Day, and the country’s 250th anniversary, at its annual Phoenix Fabulous 4th event on Saturday, July 4, from 6-10 p.m., at Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road.

Food and artisan goods will be available to purchase at the free to attend family-friendly event. Entertainment will be scheduled on two stages, and the PAC Land kids zone will include inflatables, water slides, games for youth and community resources. The Teen Zone offers inflatables, a dance floor and yard games. Rounding out the entertainment is an ice cream eating contest and car show featuring local car club classic cars.

There is no vehicle entrance and no public parking. There are three pedestrian entrances: Central Avenue and Glenrosa Avenue, 3rd Street and Indian School Road, and 7th Street just north of Turney Avenue. Attendees are encouraged to consider taking the Valley Metro Light Rail to avoid event traffic. Enhanced service will begin at approximately 5 p.m. on July 4.

Find additional details at www.phoenix.gov/fabphx4.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.