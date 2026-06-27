The Sunnyslope Historical Society invites residents to celebrate a truly historic milestone – America’s 250th birthday – at two community events.

Head to North Mountain Visitor Center, 12950 N. 7th St., on July 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and kick off your Independence Day with a morning of family-friendly fun. Attendees can enjoy patriotic crafts, games, trivia, and special guests from Rattlesnake Garage, who will be presenting a Desert & Rattlesnake Safety Class from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for just $5 per adult. In addition, Shimmer’d will be on-site offering a Glitter Bar (starting at $10) and Braids & Hair Shimmers (starting at $35).

To help neighbors during the summer heat, the organization is also collecting unopened bottled water for Desert Mission Food Bank. Residents can drop off water to the North Mountain Visitor Center now through July 5, between 8-11 a.m.

Then, on Sunday, July 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Sunnyslope Historical Society will host America’s Potluck – Sunnyslope Edition at their museum, located at 737 E. Hatcher Road.

Area residents are invited to bring their favorite dish and recipe to share as neighbors gather for an afternoon of food, music, history and community.

Guests can enjoy live music, patriotic games, trivia, and crafts, hair sparkles and braids from Shimmer’d (for a fee), the museum’s America 250 Exhibit featuring postcards created during the traveling museum’s visit to Prescott, free commemorative bookmarks, postcards, stickers, and other keepsakes while supplies last, and an America 250 Community Message Wall, where everyone can share what America means to them

The museum also will be collecting donations for the Desert Mission through July 5 to help support local families. Drop off items on Tuesday or Thursday between 10 a.m. and noon, or during the potluck event. Items needed include pasta, cereal, canned food, dry foods, canned veggies, chicken and tuna in water, powdered milk and baby formula.

“This is a once-in-a-generation anniversary, and we’re looking forward to celebrating it with our community,” said Julia Taggart, president of the Sunnyslope Historical Society. “Whether people attend one event or both, we hope they’ll join us for a weekend filled with history, patriotism, great food and community spirit.”

Keep up with the latest news from Sunnyslope Historical Society on Facebook: www.facebook.com/sunnyslopehistoricalsociety.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.