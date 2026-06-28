Park Central, located off of Central Avenue at Earl Drive in Midtown Phoenix, announced in May a significant new lease by Dignity Health Medical Group for 25,330 square feet on the first floor of the Burgbacher Building.

The new facility will house one of Dignity Health’s cardiology groups and will significantly expand its presence at Park Central. Dignity Health has a high-profile office presence on the Third Avenue side of the mixed-use campus as well as facilities for Barrow Neurological Institute.

The center will offer a full range of cardiology and cardiology subspecialty services, along with advanced in-office diagnostic testing, providing patients with convenient access to high-quality, integrated cardiovascular care in a single location. The anticipated opening of the new facility is in approximately 180 days.

The new outpatient cardiology center will feature 39 exam rooms, a nuclear medicine room, two echocardiogram (ECHO) rooms and an infusion suite. The practice will offer a comprehensive range of specialties, including medical cardiology, interventional and structural cardiology, heart failure, electrophysiology and cardiovascular surgery.

The newly renovated space at Park Central will allow for expanded capacity, enhanced patient experience, and the ability to deliver more coordinated, multidisciplinary care.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.