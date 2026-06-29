This summer, Phoenix Art Museum presents “Ecstatic Time: The Alchemy of Photography,” an original exhibition exploring photography’s ability to influence perception. Featuring nearly 100 works from the collection of the University of Arizona’s Center for Creative Photography (CCP) in Tucson, “Ecstatic Time” presents photographs spanning nearly the entire history of the medium, including everything from still life to time-lapse and astronomical imagery, that demonstrate the transformative, experimental and whimsical nature of photography.

The exhibition celebrates the 20-year anniversary of the landmark partnership between Phoenix Art Museum and CCP, established through funding by Mr. and Mrs. John R. Norton to bring vibrant photography exhibitions comprising works from the Center’s unparalleled collections to new and larger audiences.

“Ecstatic Time: The Alchemy of Photography” will be on view at the museum, located at 1625 North Central Ave, from July 29 through Jan. 3, 2027. For more information, call 602-257-1880 or visit www.phxart.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.