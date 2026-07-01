At first glance, no one would guess the strength and resilience sweet Loki possesses to still be here today. A month ago, the four-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier was brought to the Arizona Humane Society after a Good Samaritan found him in dire straits.

Upon arrival at the shelter, it was immediately clear that Loki had been tethered up using a thick plastic wire that he had become entangled in and chewed his way out of. Loki was immediately sedated and taken into the Arizona Humane Society’s trauma hospital, where veterinarians found that the plastic-coated wire lead had wrapped twice around his neck along with his nylon collar. Both of which were deeply embedded and encompassed approximately 60 percent of Loki’s ventral cervical region.

Loki underwent surgery and subsequent daily medical procedures where his wounds were clipped, cleaned and fresh honey bandages were put on. Luckily, this sweet boy was found and treated in time, but his story serves as a great reminder that tethering is not only dangerous due to the extreme weather of Arizona, but can also be deadly when pets entangle themselves.

Sweet and curious, Loki (pet number 849954) loves meeting new people and is extremely cuddly once he opens up to those around him. Loki’s adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, current vaccinations, a microchip and a follow-up wellness exam with a VCA Animal Hospital. Visit this handsome boy at the Arizona Humane Society’s Papago Park Campus or learn more at www.azhumane.org/adopt to give him the loving forever home he deserves.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.