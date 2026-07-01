Glendale Union High School District

District gets ready to welcome students

The Glendale Union High School District (GUHSD) is preparing to welcome students for the start of the 2026-27 school year on Monday, Aug. 10. Before the first day of school, GUHSD campuses will host Walk-Through Registration during the week of July 27.

Parents and guardians are welcome to attend walk-through registration alongside their students to ask questions, complete essential back-to-school steps and receive campus information. Because each campus may have different registration schedules, families should continue checking their school’s website for specific dates, times and additional details as the school year approaches.

Families seeking enrollment information are encouraged to contact their school beginning July 6, when campus offices reopen for the school year. Glendale Union High School District looks forward to another year of academic achievement, student involvement, and community connection as GUHSD continues its commitment to keeping the promise of every student’s potential. To learn more, visit www.guhsdaz.org.

Class of 2026 garners scholarships, awards

The Glendale Union High School District celebrated the Class of 2026 for earning more than $121 million in scholarships and awards.

“This achievement reflects the dedication, aspirations and opportunities pursued by students across the district as they prepare for their next chapter after graduation,” the district said. “As the Class of 2026 takes its next steps into college, career and life, this milestone highlights the value of supporting student growth, expanding access to opportunities, and preparing students for future success. Their accomplishments reflect the Glendale Union High School District’s continued commitment to ensuring every student graduates ready for what comes next.”

GUHSD to host job fair in July

Glendale Union High School District will host the Support Staff Job Fair on Thursday, July 16, at Moon Valley High School, with in-person screening interviews from 3 to 5 p.m. for applicants interested in joining the district ahead of the 2026-27 school year.

At GUHSD, every role is important, the district said, and employees are encouraged to grow within their current position or pursue new opportunities across the district while building meaningful careers. GUHSD supports thousands of students across Glendale and Phoenix and is hiring across all nine schools for the new school year, with current openings including bus drivers, food service employees, custodians, maintenance staff, clerical staff and instructional assistants.

Positions offer competitive pay and benefits, including health, dental, and life insurance; paid time off; participation in the Arizona State Retirement System; and short-term disability coverage. Interested candidates can apply online via the Employment tab on the GUHSD website: www.guhsdaz.org. For more information or to RSVP, call 623-435-6010.

Student joins exchange program

A Washington High School student is representing both her school and the city of Phoenix this summer in Grenoble, France, through the Phoenix Sister Cities Youth Ambassador Exchange Program.

Nina Whaley was selected as one of only 17 Phoenix high school students chosen to participate in the international exchange experience, which provides students with the opportunity to build global connections through cultural immersion. In the Youth Ambassador Exchange Program, students develop leadership skills, expand their global awareness, and gain experiences that encourage connection across communities and cultures.

Madison School District

District celebrates student, staff accomplishments

On May 13, the Madison School District held its annual recognition event, honoring students, staff and volunteers for their achievements, contributions and dedication during the school year.

Student-athletes were recognized for their championship-winning performance in the Valley Athletic Conference, including Madison No.1’s coed varsity flag football team; Madison Park’s boys varsity soccer, girls varsity soccer, girls varsity softball and boys varsity track & field 4×4 relay teams; and Madison Meadows’ boys and girls varsity cross country, coed varsity cheer, girls varsity soccer, boys varsity volleyball, girls varsity track & field, girls varsity softball, boys varsity baseball, and girls varsity track & field 4×400 relay teams.

Madison Simis and Meadows Odyssey of the Mind teams were recognized for their strong performances at the regional and state competitions, with six teams from Madison Meadows qualifying for the World Finals competition.

Student artists from across the district were showcased for their work during the school year. Student Mattias Pulido from Madison Meadows was recognized for his first-place win at the Invention Convention state competition and Meadows student Ella Basham was recognized for receiving the National Junior Honor Society Outstanding Achievement Award.

Community Education Site Coordinator Bianca Byrd was recognized for being awarded the National Afterschool Association Next Generation of Afterschool Leaders Award and nine individuals were awarded the district’s highest recognition, the Truly Extraordinary award, for their commitment and contributions to the students, district and their school communities.

Parents and community members were thanked and honored for their volunteer and service hours during the school year, and retiring staff members were celebrated for their years of service to the district and its students.

Madison hosts hiring fair

Madison School District will host a job fair on Wednesday, July 15. Individuals will have the opportunity to meet with school and district leaders to learn about available positions, benefits and more.

Madison is hiring a variety of positions, including teachers, guest teachers, bus drivers, before and after school program staff, custodians as well as other school and student support positions.

The hiring fair will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. in the boardroom at the Madison district office, 5601 N. 16th St. More information about working for Madison School District is available at www.madisonaz.org/jobs.

Osborn School District

Montessori microforest continues to thrive

Since planting the Montecito Montessori microforest in November 2025 through a grant partnership with the Lifetime Foundation and SUGI, there has been remarkable growth and transformation.

Created using the Miyawaki method, this innovative approach to reforestation has proven highly successful, with many of the native plants growing at nearly ten times their typical rate.

The microforest has become a living classroom for students. Like the Monarch butterflies that visit the forest, this outdoor learning environment continues to metamorphize and includes plans to add seating areas and a shade canopy where students can learn both about and within the forest itself.

The growth of the microforest mirrors the changes taking place at Montecito. Construction on school expansion continues to move forward, with phase one scheduled to open during the upcoming school year. Phases two and three will follow over the course of the 2026–27 school year with completion scheduled for spring 2027, further enhancing the learning environment and supporting the future of Montecito Montessori.

Montecito Montessori is located at 715 E. Montecito Ave. Learn more about the school by visiting https://montecito.osbornschools.org.

New superintendent begins role on July 1

After its May 19 board meeting, the Osborn School District announced that Felipe Carranza will serve as the next superintendent of the district.

Carranza is an educational leader with more than 26 years of experience serving students, families and school communities in Arizona, the district said. He most recently served as principal of Solano Elementary in the Osborn School District, where he led school turnaround efforts focused on academic achievement, instructional leadership, positive school culture and student support systems.

Prior to that role, he served as the district’s director of Leadership and School Improvement, supporting principals and school leaders in strengthening instructional systems, developing leadership capacity and improving student outcomes across the district. Throughout his career, Carranza has served as a teacher, instructional coach, behavior interventionist, assistant principal, principal and district leader, bringing a broad and comprehensive understanding of public education systems and school improvement.

Carranza currently is pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership at Northern Arizona University, where his research focuses on school and district leadership and organizational improvement. He will commence his duties on July 1.

Phoenix Union High School District

Camelback welcomes incoming Spartans

Families of incoming ninth graders, now is the time to enroll at Camelback High School for the 2026-27 school year. Students who enroll early have the best access to classes, sports, clubs and programs, the school said.

To learn more about the school, visit www.pxu.org/o/chs. Families who need enrollment assistance can stop by the campus, 4612 N. 28th St., Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first day of school is Aug. 3. For more information, call 602-764-7000.

Student excels at SkillsUSA event

Juan Viveros, a recent graduate of Metro Tech, placed first at the SkillsUSA National Conference in June in the Internet of Things (IOT) Smart Home category.

Viveros equipped with his own tools, had to set up various devices for a Smart Home, doing all of the wiring and mounting himself. He is mainly self-taught, but credits the Computer Maintenance and Cybersecurity and the Software Development CTE programs at Metro Tech for supporting his skillset.

In the fall, he will attend Carleton College in Minnesota to study Computer Science. He hopes to have a career as a repair technician because he loves working with hardware.

Washington Elementary School District

Schools selected for USDA program

WESD announced that 16 schools have been selected to participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP) for the 2026-27 school year, including four within the North Central Phoenix corridor – Desert View Elementary School, Moon Mountain Elementary School, Richard E. Miller Elementary School and Sunnyslope School.

Thanks to the program, the WESD Nutrition Services Department will provide students at these campuses with free fresh fruits and vegetables throughout the school year. The program not only encourages healthy choices, but also helps students develop a greater appreciation for nutritious foods while supporting their present and future health.

The FFVP is designed to promote healthier school environments by encouraging nutrition education and increasing students’ access to fresh, unprocessed fruits and vegetables. Through the program, students are introduced to a variety of nutritious produce options that help build healthy eating habits and support lifelong wellness.

Enrollment is open for 2026-27

Whether it’s free, full-day kindergarten, premier special education and gifted services, or engaging programs in art, music, PE, STEM and online learning, the WESD says that it offers opportunities designed to meet the individual needs of every student.

With multiple A+ Schools of Excellence, a National Blue Ribbon School and a National Title I Distinguished School, WESD continues to be recognized for excellence. The district is also a top 20 school district in the country in student growth and has been named a top 10 elementary school district in Arizona by AZ Big Media. Additionally, 87 percent of WESD schools earn an “A” or “B” rating.

The district currently is enrolling kindergarten through eighth grade students for the 2026-27 school year. To begin the enrollment process, visit the WESD Welcome and Registration Center at 3200 W. Cholla St., or enroll online at www.wesdschools.org/families/registration.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.