With no discussion, the Economic Development and Arts Subcommittee of the Phoenix City Council on June 10 voted to proceed with the issuance of an RFP (Request for Proposal) to redevelop an existing park-and-ride location at 19th and Montebello avenues, a decision that was approved by the Phoenix City Council on June 17.

The City of Phoenix Public Transit Department owns the approximately 10.2 acres of land that includes a 794-space park-and-ride facility and transit center serving the 19th and Montebello avenues light rail station. The site, which includes multiple parcels, was rezoned at 12.4 acres in 2025 to a Walkable Urban Code, Transect 5:6 District, Transit Solano Character Area. The Walkable Urban Code allows mixed-use, commercial and residential uses; the “Transect 5:6” zoning allows up to 80 feet in height; however, Stipulation No. 2 of the approved rezoning states that “The maximum building height shall not exceed 56 feet, except that the maximum building height may be increased to 80 feet, if a minimum of 30% of the dwelling units are provided as Affordable Housing, as approved by the Planning and Development Department and Housing Department.”

The site was developed as the initial light rail end-of-line park-and-ride location and opened in 2008; however, subsequent light rail system extensions have moved the end-of-line further north and the park-and-ride is now underutilized.

The RFP will seek proposals that provide mixed-use commercial and residential redevelopment supporting transit-oriented land use; capitalize on the site’s strategic location adjacent to a light rail station; support the long-term vision established in the Solano Transit-Oriented Development Policy Plan; and incorporate pedestrian-oriented design, public access, and site activation consistent with the Walkable Urban Code.

In the subcommittee report, the city stated that “Some parking spaces may need to be maintained on site, which will be determined by the Public Transit Department before the RFP is issued.” The bus loop at the north end of the property will be retained. They added that additional public outreach will be completed prior to releasing the RFP.

Author Kathryn M. Miller Kathryn M. Miller, a fourth-generation Phoenix resident, is the editor at NORTH CENTRAL NEWS.