Truly a gem in every way, Diamond (pet number 852017) is a special pup who is patiently waiting at the Arizona Humane Society for her forever home. As with many pets who have made their way to Valley shelters, this adorable 5-year-young Shepherd mix found her way to the shelter after her previous family could not afford her medical care.

Diamond’s previous family became worried about her after she lost her appetite and was no longer eating. Thinking she may have eaten something she should not have, they brought her to the Arizona Humane Society and surrendered her to ensure she got the help she needed.

Luckily, X-rays revealed that this loving girl did not ingest anything she shouldn’t have but her bloodwork did reveal elevated protein levels, which her new family will need to keep an eye on in the future.

Those who know this gentle pup say she is extremely calm, loves everyone she meets and fits in perfectly with everyone around her. While on field trips with volunteers, Diamond has also proven to be a great walker, calm in the car and gets along great with kids and other dogs who match her serene lifestyle.

Diamond’s adoption fee includes her spay surgery, current vaccinations, a microchip and a follow-up wellness exam with a VCA Animal Hospital. Visit this sweet girl at the Arizona Humane Society’s South Mountain Campus or learn more at www.azhumane.org/adopt to give her the loving forever home she deserves.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.