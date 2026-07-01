As America prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of its founding, I am reflecting on the preamble of our founding document: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Powerful words. The Declaration of Independence was adopted on July 4, 1776, and a new nation was created, with its principles and identity established. Abraham Lincoln called the Declaration “a rebuke and a stumbling-block to tyranny and oppression.” It is a document that has inspired people around the world to fight for freedom and equality.

I write this on Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and marks the day in 1865 when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation – issued more than two years prior – and free the last enslaved people in that state.

Nearly 100 years after this nation’s founding, it was clear that “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” was meant for some, but not others. America’s founding documents declared lofty and worthy ideals. Now, as we celebrate the country’s 250th anniversary, the work towards attaining freedom and equality continues. This Independence Day, I encourage you to explore our history, reflect on how far we have come and how far we need to go to actually realize the ideals upon which we were founded.

We hope you enjoy our July issue, and until next month, all my best,

Kathryn M. Miller

Editor, North Central News

editor@northcentralnews.net

Author Kathryn M. Miller Kathryn M. Miller, a fourth-generation Phoenix resident, is the editor at NORTH CENTRAL NEWS.