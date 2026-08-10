According to data released by the Arizona Department of Economic Security in May of this year, nearly 458,000 Arizonans have been removed from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) after changes were made at the federal level last summer. The Arizona Center for Economic Progress says that the decline is especially concerning for children, older adults, people with disabilities and low-wage workers who rely on SNAP to help cover basic needs.

“When benefits are reduced or families lose eligibility, the consequences ripple beyond individual households, increasing pressure on food banks, schools, health systems, and local economies,” the organization said in a statement.

With that in mind, in July, the city of Phoenix announced the launch of Targeted One-Time Crisis Assistance to provide short-term financial support to households that have experienced a complete loss of SNAP nutrition assistance on or after Oct. 1, 2025.

The program helps households maintain stability by covering essential utility expenses, allowing families to use more of their remaining income to cover other essential expenses.

Created as part of the Phoenix City Council’s approval of a supplemental budget allocation of $3.15 million for Flexible Financial Assistance, the program began July 6 and will remain available while the limited funding lasts.

Eligible applicants will receive $600 toward a utility account and $100 in transportation assistance. To qualify for the program, applicants must meet certain criteria and provide photo identification, proof of city of Phoenix residency, SNAP case number and utility account number(s).

Apply online at www.phoenix.gov/benefitlossassistance. Residents who have questions or need assistance may send an email to benefitlosshelp@phoenix.gov or call 602-262-7627 (SNAP).

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.