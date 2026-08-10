Children ages 9 to 17 who love music but do not have a place where they can meet other young musicians and hone their skills are invited to apply to the Phoenix Conservatory of Music (PCM) College Prep Program.

PCM’s College Prep Program (CPP) is designed for students in grades 4–12 who are ready to grow as musicians, leaders and creative thinkers. Whether a student dreams of attending a top music college, pursuing a career in the creative industries, or simply wants to develop confidence and skills that will last a lifetime, the CPP goal is to provide the community, mentorship and opportunities to help them succeed.

Through an immersive 10-month experience, CPP students participate in contemporary music ensembles, music theory, songwriting, production, career exploration, leadership development and enrichment classes designed to mirror the expectations of college-level study and help students develop essential skills.

Prospective students must complete and application, complete a theory placement test and schedule an audition and prior to the fall application deadline of Aug. 29. For additional information, call 602-353-9900 or visit www.pcmrocks.org/college-prep.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.