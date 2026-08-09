With the monsoon season in full swing, the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) reminds pet owners that there can be an increase in injuries and animals escaping from homes and yards when a pet’s sensitivity to storms results in intense fear. Storm phobia is one of the most common phobias in dogs and cats and may present as general anxiety, whining and barking, hiding, house soiling, or destructive behavior.

The AHS Behavior and Training Team recommends the following tips. First, never punish pets for showing fearful or anxious behavior. Act calm and interact with them like you usually would to show them a storm is “no big deal.”

Create positive associations with storms by giving their favorite treats, toys and verbal praise for calm behavior during a storm. Start as early as possible and continue reinforcing this throughout their lives. Some pets may be unaffected for years and then develop storm anxiety symptoms.

Help desensitize pets to storms by playing a thunderstorm CD or music tracks found online at low volume during happy times, like eating and playing. Gradually increase the volume over time. Also, create a safe space. It could be a crate or a closet. Ensure proper ventilation and access to their space when you’re not home.

Another tactic: tire them out. Use obedience classes and daily exercise to help reduce anxiety. Drown out the noise by turning on the TV or radio and bathroom fans. Some pets will take comfort in repetitive, familiar sounds like dishwashers or washing machines. And reduce the impact of lightning flashes by closing blinds and turning on both inside and outside lights.

Use calming tools like a Thundershirt or pheromones, and always consult with your veterinarian or behaviorist. Some pets have such severe anxiety that medication is needed to keep them safe.

Finally, make sure your pet is microchipped, wearing a collar and is kept indoors. If they must go outside to potty, attach a harness and leash and go out with them.

If your pet goes missing this summer or you find a lost pet, visit www.azhumane.org/lostpet for tips on helping get them back home.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.