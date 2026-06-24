North Central native Kate Forbes, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), has been named to the 2026 TIME 100 Philanthropy List, which honors the world’s most influential leaders shaping the future of philanthropy and giving.

This prestigious recognition reflects her unwavering commitment to humanitarian action, her leadership in strengthening community resilience, and her dedication to advancing global solidarity.

In a released statement, an American Red Cross representative said, “This honor not only highlights Kate’s remarkable impact but also recognizes the extraordinary work of the entire IFRC network, our volunteers, National Societies, and staff whose compassion and commitment make a difference every day in communities around the world.

“Her recognition is a powerful reminder of the impact we can all make through philanthropy, service and shared purpose.”

Learn more about Forbes and the recognition at https://time.com/collection/time100-philanthropy/2026.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.