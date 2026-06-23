At a May 19 virtual meeting, the Application Review Committee Subcommittee of the Camelback East Village Planning Committee heard a presentation about a proposal for a development located near the northeast corner of SR-51 and Highland Avenue in the Camelback Colonnade. The committee reviewed the development plan for compliance with the Camelback East Primary Core Specific Plan Design Guidelines.

Originally adopted in 1991 and updated in 2006, the plan arose from concern over piecemeal development and the desire for greater predictability over future development; and it “responded to a desire to create a unique and identifiable urban form with consistent development design guidelines and a pedestrian-friendly environment.” The Specific Plan is both regulatory and policy plan.

At the May 19 meeting, Federal Realty Investment Trust and RED Development presented their vision for the redevelopment of the southwest corner of the Colonnade. The 2.44 gross acre, six-story (84-foot) project will sit immediately north of the Phoenix Public Library Century Branch and consist of 216 residential units – 34 studios, 137 one-bedroom and 45 two-bedroom.

The ground floor will feature a lobby and walkout loft units (on the south side of the project). Amenities will include a third-level deck with a pool, a fitness center, and a clubhouse. Private outdoor space is included by way of balconies and 14,297 square feet of open space is planned. Parking will consist of 322 vehicle spaces (145 spaces on-site and 177 spaces at the Colonnade garage) and 50 bicycle spaces within a secured bike room.

Vehicular access to the residential project will be at 18th Street and Highland.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.