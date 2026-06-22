The board of trustees of Arizona Science Center announced its unanimous appointment of Tammy Stewart as the next Hazel A. Hare president and CEO. Since September 2025, Stewart has served as interim CEO and she has been a longtime member of the leadership team at the Arizona Science Center.

Stewart has been a transformative leader at Arizona Science Center, the organization said, overseeing the $14 million operation of the 164,000-square-foot facility with more than 120 employees. She has guided the organization in its mission to inspire curiosity, delivering innovative programs, exhibitions, and experiences that engage audiences of all ages.

With 25 years of experience in museum and cultural organization operations and fundraising, Stewart has held leadership roles at Arizona Science Center, Phoenix Art Museum, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and Long Beach Symphony. Under her guidance, teams successfully raised more than $150 million to support capital initiatives and ongoing operations.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.