With the arrival of summer in the Valley, rising temperatures can present life-threatening dangers for pets. As residents gear up for the heat, the Arizona Humane Society is urging pet owners to consider the Three Ps of Heat Safety:

PAWse – Always check the pavement before heading outside. If it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for their paws. This is true even after sundown.

Plan – Create a plan around your pet’s exercise and activity. Schedule walks during cooler hours early in the morning or late at night, provide plenty of refreshing water and implement fun indoor enrichment activities.

Protect – Never leave your pet in a hot car, research pet-safe sunscreen for shorthair breeds and think about booties to shield their feet from sweltering surfaces.

If you will be outdoors with your pet, it is also important to know the signs of heat stroke, which include red gums and tongue, low, rapid panting, excessive/lack of drool, rapid pulse, excessive thirst, vomiting or diarrhea, glazed eyes, elevated temperature, weakness or collapse, seizures, and unconsciousness. If these symptoms are present, call your vet. Move your pet to a cool place and place a cool wet cloth on their belly, ears, paws and neck, and direct a fan to blow on your pet. Do not force water, leave your pet alone or use cold water to cool your pet, which may lead to shock.

Find additional heat safety tips at www.azhumane.org/heat-safety-tips-for-pets to help ensure your furry family members stay healthy and happy this summer.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.