In what seems to be an increase of not just homeless pets but also an increase of unwanted and unplanned litters for owned pets, the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) has unfortunately seen an uptick of the sheer number of animals in need of help. In addition to homeless dogs, cats and critters coming through the shelter, there has also been a huge increase in the number of owners in need of help, seeking resources or found to have pets in unsafe and unsanitary conditions, AHS said.

Teeny (pet number 861188), was surrendered to the Arizona Humane Society along with several other animals after their owner was evicted from their residence. Their story is a reminder that there are resources for pet owners in need of help through AHS’ Pet Resource Center including pet-friendly housing, food pantries, domestic violence resources and more.

Although Teeny is small, the 10-week-old Chihuahua mix has a huge personality and absolutely loves everyone he meets, AHS said. With such an up and down start at life, this little pup is looking forward to a calm life full of cuddles, playtime and lots of snacks.

Teeny’s adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, current vaccinations, a microchip and a follow-up wellness exam with a VCA Animal Hospital. Visit this handsome pup at the Arizona Humane Society’s Papago Park Campus or learn more at www.azhumane.org/adopt to give him the loving forever home he deserves.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.